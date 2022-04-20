Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Taimur Steps Out in Style After Dinner, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Join Them With Kids

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Paps never miss a chance to click pictures of him when he steps out of the house, and he always looks cute. Recently, Taimur was spotted along with his mom at an eatery in Mumbai after their mid-week dinner. The kid’s cuteness will make you go aww.

As soon as Kareena and Taimur stepped out of the restaurant, they posed for the paps for a while. The Laal Singh Chaddha star wore a charcoal black tee with bootcut jeans. The actress had her hair tied in a neat bun. Kareena paired her look with a Louis Vuitton bag and she was spotted holding Taimur’s hand. Taimur on the other hand, looked quite dapper in a breezy pastel blue shirt with white trousers. Also, he sported blue sneakers.

Take a look:

Malaika Arora with her sister Amrita Arora was also spotted coming out of the same eating spot. Malaika donned a stylish white crop top and blue jeans. Karisma Kapoor was also clicked with them.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will co-star with Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’s blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya plays a significant role in Laal Singh Chaddha. Following 3 Idiots and Talaash, this will be Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s third collaboration. It’s worth noting that this will be the actress's first film since Jeh’s birth. The film will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Adding more details, Kareena is collaborating with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma for Sujoy Ghosh’s flick. The actress’ digital debut on Netflix will be with this film.

