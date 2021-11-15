Kareena Kapoor Khan's Son Taimur's Reaction to Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji Will Leave You in Splits

When Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and garnered massive love and appreciation for his role, little did he know that it will make his elder son Taimur want to be the bad guy. In a recent interview to promote his film Bunty Aur Babli 2, he revealed to Rani Mukherji what Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction was after watching the film. The actor said that his son wants to be a bad guy ever since he saw the film. He even picks up fake swords and chases people violently.

“Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. I have no idea what we are doing, just hoping for the best. I keep saying this is the good guy, this is what the role, this is what it should be, he is like, ‘No, I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone’s money". Then I hand over to his mother (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and say ‘Please sort this out!’," he said.

Apart from Saif Ali and Rani, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also feature newcomer Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year. While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host pointed out that the actor has come out with three projects this year, Tandav, Bhoot Police, and now Bunty aur Babli 2. The comedian asked Saif if he is working more because he is under pressure to take care of his children.

Responding to this, Saif came up with an even wittier response and said that he is not under the pressure of supporting the kids financially but concerned that if he stays at home he might have more offspring.

