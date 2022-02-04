Kareena Kapoor Khan's Thriller Film With Sujoy Ghosh to Be Her First Project After Son Jehangir's Birth?

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback on the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha. Co-starring Aamir Khan, the release of the film has been delayed several times and will now hit the theatres on April 14. Since her second son Jehangir’s birth last year, the actress has been away from the big screen but if the latest reports are to be believed, she is all set to start shooting for her first film post Jeh’s birth.

As per a report in Mid Day, she will be collaborating with Sujoy Ghosh for his upcoming thriller films, which is a screen adaptation of Keigo Higashimo’s The Devotion of Suspect X. Apparently, the Kahaani director had announced this project in 2015 and wanted Saif Ali Khan to star in his film. This time, Kareena will be leading the film instead of her husband.

The film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and will go on floors in March, the report stated. The novel revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband.

According to a source close to the film, “Kareena met Sujoy several times to discuss the prep and her look in the film. The cast will soon begin workshops. If things go as planned, the team will head to a hill station in West Bengal next month, where the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The neighbour’s role is played by Jaideep. Sujoy has woven in a complex love story between the leads that adds a new dimension to the thriller."

