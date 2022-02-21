Kareena Kapoor Khan's Younger Son Jeh Turns One, Actress Shares Pic of Him Crawling with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a happy mother today as it is the first birthday of her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan. The actress posted a photo of her two sons Taimur and Jeh crawling together on the floor, where the younger one seems to be following the older. The caption she posted is in Jeh’s voice, as if he is talking to his older brother.

“Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today ♥️let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere…♥️Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life♥️ #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond," Kareena posted with the photo.

Kareena’s friends from the industry flocked to the comments section to wish little Jeh. Dia Mirza said, “Happy Birthday Jeh." Kareena’s bestie Amrita Arora commented, “Jeh baba." Aunt Soha Ali Khan said, “Happy birthday Jeh baba!!" Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra dropped lots of hearts on the post.

Advertisement

Kareena followed up this post with a photo of Jeh and her husband Saif plucking flowers from a bougainv tree in their terrace. “Ok Abba will follow too♥️♥️🎈🎈🎈I love you ♥️ #My Boys#Forever#My Tigers," she captioned the photo showing Saif in a pair of white kurta-pyajamas and Jeh wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants.

Soha also shared a video of cute little Jeh playing and wrote, “What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba." Her sister Saba Ali Khan commented, “Happy birthday ❤️jeh jaan."

Advertisement

The actress married Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. Their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016. Kareena gave birth to her second son, Jeh Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021. Kareena officially announced her second son’s name during her virtual launch of her pregnancy book with Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Unlike Taimur, Kareena and Saif had not released a statement announcing their son’s name even after several months of his birth. Several media reports, at the time, stated that the couple had named their son Jehangir. The mother of two confirmed this during the virtual session stating that they had indeed named their second son as Jehangir Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.