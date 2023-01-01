Kareena Kapoor Looks Glamorous in Green for Her New Year Celebration in Switzerland

Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh is vacationing in Gstaad, Switzerland, this holiday season. Having said that, the actress recently gave a glimpse of the New Year party which she attended.

The actress shared a bundle of pictures flaunting her shimmery green gown. She looked all things radiating, finding the perfect balance between elegance and charm. The ‘Heroine’ actress posed against the backdrop of balloons in shades of orange, yellow and white. Along with the picture, she wrote, “2023 I am so ready for you… About last night…"

Advertisement

Earlier to mark the last day of 2022, Kareena shared a dreamy photo of herself enjoying a sunset. “Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it… 😜💁🏻‍♀️☺️ Chalo 2023… aa jao… I’m ready for you 💪🏼💃🏻✨♥️," she wrote in the caption. The actress looked pretty in smart casuals. She donned a check shirt and teamed it with a pair of baggy denim jeans. Have a look :

Gstaad has always been Kareen and Saif’s favourite New Year getaway. The couple celebrated Christmas, enjoyed skiing, celebrated New Year and gave a glimpse of their happy moments. Kareena enjoys a massive fan following on social media, as she frequently shares snippets and videos from her life.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has another highly anticipated film ‘The Crew’ alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here