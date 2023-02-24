Kareena Kapoor Looks Smoking Hot in Red As She Poses With Ranbir Kapoor; Fans Call Them 'Fav Duo'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with the new season of her show titled What Women Want. As the name suggests, the host navigates what women want in today’s world. She announced the fourth season of the show by dropping a photo that set the internet ablaze. Well, well, it is not just Kareena’s fiery picture that has caught our attention. Courtesy: Kareena’s first guest on the show.

It is none other than her cousin and the ever-dashing Ranbir Kapoor. In the videos and pictures, the Kapoor cousins are seen posing for the lens with the show’s clapboard. While Kareena was dressed in her red jumpsuit, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a denim-on-denim look. Fans were excited to see the Kapoor siblings together. One of them wrote, “Kapoor genes are too good”, while another one commented, “Originally Kapoor.”

Check out the video here:

Let us now decode Kareena’s look for the day. She flaunted her immaculate styling sense and wowed everyone in a vermillion-red jumpsuit by Michael Kors. The body-hugging attire reflects aristocratic elegance. The crisscross neckline and a matching red belt add drama to the outing. She chucked the accessories and donned subtle smokey eye makeup, rouged cheeks and nude lips. Keeping the caption short, she wrote, “Feeling hot! We’re back with season 4 of What Women Want.”

Her yoga instructor, Anshuka Parwani reacted with fire emojis, while ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart. Fans too bombarded her comment section and called her “Queen”. One user wrote, “Making us feel hot”, while another wrote, “Damn Bebo! Queen!”

Check out the post here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie with Hansal Mehta. She has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will also share the screen space with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in The Crew.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on March 8.

