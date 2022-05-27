Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Slam Trolls For Calling Them '3 Buddhis'

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are not letting trolls get away easy. The actresses, who recently shared pictures of their outfits for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, were seen getting trolled. Amrita took to her Instagram Stories and shared a comment that called her, Kareena and Malaika ‘3 buddis (three old women)’ and lashed out at them.

“I keep seeing this on comments! If and when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So… Buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it’s just a word.. a word that means old?! Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are you folks?" Amrita asked.

“Also, got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it… I love it… My weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives … I give zero F’ssss so pls go on, and I’ll name and shame!" she added.

Malaika shared Amrita’s note about being fat-shamed and wrote, “You say it sis… You’re beautiful just the way you are… N guys it’s so damn uncool to fat shame anyone… Tch tch." Kareena shared both of Amrita’s notes to show her support for the thought.

Kareena, Malaika and Amrita dressed up for the party together. While Kareena was seen wearing a metallic dress, Maliaka was seen wearing a neon green blazer and shorts with a pink bikini top. Amrita, on the other hand, had opted for a metallic short dress.

The ladies made a glamorous entry to the birthday party on Wednesday night with Saif Ali Khan in tow. The actress posed individually and together for the cameras before they made their way into the bash.

