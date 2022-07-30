Kareena Kapoor On Rumours of Third Pregnancy: ‘Am I Some Machine?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total boss lady. The actress, who is also a mother of two, has been managing motherhood and the career perfectly well. The actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, in a recent interview, she opened up about the rumour of her being pregnant for the third time.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the attitude of people to assume that an actress is pregnant simply when she puts on weight. Talking about it, she said, “What do you mean ‘is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?’ Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!"

When the rumours had started the rounds, Kareena had refuted it and said, “It’s pasta and wine guys…" Talking about the picture that made people think that she is pregnant, she added, “That picture was morphed! My tummy looked like that, and I went ‘Oh my God, is it that? Or maybe it’s the wine and pasta, I don’t know!’ I had been on a 40-day vacation, I have no idea, I lost count of how many pizzas I had eaten. That’s it, I had to take it in my stride, and say ‘chill, it’s okay, we are also human beings’."

On her work front, Kareena is busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha. She recently wrapped up the shoot of Sujoy Ghosh’s series, Devotion of Suspect X. She will be sharing screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma for it. She also confirmed being a part of Rhea Kapoor’s next, which would be a story of three women, but is not related to Veere Di Wedding.

