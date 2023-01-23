Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About 'Boycott Bollywood' Ahead of Pathaan Release; Here's What She Says

2022 was not easy for Bollywood! While several movies ruled the box office, others faced boycott trends on social media. Whether it was Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra or Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha, a number of big movies were attacked on social media for various reasons. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was also a part of Laal Singh Chadha, recently reacted to these ‘boycott Bollywood’ calls and shared that there will be no entertainment without films.

Kareena talked about the boycott trends during the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata when she said, “I don’t agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs. And which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga."

Kareena’s last film Laal Singh Chaddha also became the victim of the boycott culture during its release last year. Netizens took to Twitter to call out the film, over Aamir Khan’s previous statements. Some social media users had also targeted Kareena over her past reaction to nepotism.

However, this is not the first time that Kareena reacted to these boycott trends. Earlier also, she had stated, “The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. We’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema."

It should also be noted that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan is also facing backlash on social media. The film’s song Besharam Rang was mired into several controversies, some people found the song objectionable over the use of saffron costumes. The film is all set to release on Wednesday, January 25.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with Sujou Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has another highly anticipated film ‘The Crew’ alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

