Kareena Kapoor Posts Adorable Pic of 'Crossiant-Lover' Taimur Ali Khan Ahead of His 6th Birthday

Kareena Kapoor’s love for croissants is inevitable. So it’s only natural for her son Taimur to take a liking to the French snack as well. Taimur, who will turn 6 tomorrow, December 20, was seen munching down a luscious looking croissant on Kareena’s latest Instagram post.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to tease a rare sight of Taimur relishing croissants in a fancy looking restaurant. While the star kid is chomping down a croissant, a tray in front of him is adorned with two more croissants. The Jab We Met actress wrote in the caption, “This family’s love for croissants continues. Going for it. One day to go. Mera Tim Tim ka birthday (with lots of heart emojis)".

Advertisement

Seeing Taimur enjoying his croissants, while Karisma Kapoor responded with a blue heart emoji, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and aunt Saba Pataudi each dropped red heart emojis in the thread. On the other hand, one of the fans commented, “It’s a pain au chocolat". Another one wrote, “Looking so cute!" Someone also said, “Twinning! 20 Dec! My Champ’s birthday too!" A fan stated, “Love a croissant. Where is that? Crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside is the best kind!!!"

Ahead of his 6th birthday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor gave him the best pre-birthday bash. Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Taimur in 2016. For his party, the theme was ‘Star Wars’ and the attendees were seen dressed accordingly. Kareena had taken to her Instagram handle to share a couple of glimpses from the cool party. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also have another son Jehangir, who they welcomed in 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News here