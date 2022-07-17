Kareena Kapoor Posts Glimpse of Romantic Date With Saif Ali Khan In London: ‘Quite a View This Evening’

Kareena Kapoor is currently cherishing a blissful holiday with her family in London. The couple along with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan has been on a family holiday for weeks, now. The Laal Singh Chaddha star who is an avid social media user has been posting pictures from their exotic family vacation. On Saturday, the actress went out on a romantic date with hubby Saif Ali Khan in London and we are all for it.

The Jab We Met actress posted a picture of Saif and her outing at a cafe. She shared a candid photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan, in which the actor is seen in an outdoor seating area; he is looking away from the camera. Saif looked suave in a grey suit and pink shirt. While we can’t catch of Kareena in the picture, however, her drink in a tall glass is front and centre. Kept near the drink on the table is a tissue napkin with the logo of Four Seasons Hotel London. Along with Saif’s solo photo, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Quite a view this evening."

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena posted adorable glimpses of Taimur Ali Khan and her as the mother-son duo enjoyed relishing on Gelato. While Kareena wore a yellow top and matching shorts, Taimur also wore a pair of shorts with a yellow and white T-shirt. “The messy gelato series with Tim (Taimur)," wrote Kareena as she shared their photos.

Kareena keeps her fans posted about all the fun activities the family is enjoying together while in London and regularly shares glimpses into her life with them.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. After multiple delays owing to the pandemic, the film will finally release on 11 August and is an official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of the classic Japanese mystery thriller Devotion of Suspect X written by Keigo Higashino.

As for Saif, he will be seen in the remake of the hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. The filmmakers are yet to announce an official release date.

