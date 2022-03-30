Kareena Kapoor Reveals Why Husband Saif Ali Khan Doesn't Like Posing For Paps | Read On

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons Taimur and Jeh are often spotted by the paparazzi and they never hesitate for posing for them. Each time the actress and her kids step out, paps make sure they get the best of their pictures clicked which are then widely shared on social media. However, it is a little different for Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, Saif does not enjoy posing for the paparazzi.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a profile on her husband that talked about why Saif does not like posing for the paparazzi because he has a powerful persona. “The Nawab of Pataudi, son of Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and an actor who seems to fit each of his roles like a glove to hand, Saif Ali Khan is cordon-bleu royal. While his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and two sons Taimur and Jehangir are a paparazzi’s delight, keeping the cameras going, Khan is a powerful persona that also knows the tact of an understatement," the profile read.

Kareena joked about how everyone now knows why Saif does not like posing for the paparazzi. “Now everyone knows why you don’t pose for the paps," she wrote and dropped a series of laughing and heart emojis.

Previously, Saif opened up about the impact of the paparazzi on his and his family’s life. This was ahead of Jeh’s birth when Saif talked about Taimur posing for the paps. “He (Taimur) understands, I mean, he smiles and waves and he likes camera flashes but it’s just something he’s always seen so he doesn’t think about it," he told Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Recently, the actress also announced her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The series will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar movie Bhoot Police. He will be next seen in the remake of Vikram Vedha which also stars Hrithik Roshan.

