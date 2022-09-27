Kareena Kapoor Reviews Saif Ali Khan And Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Calls It 'Blockbuster'

Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot stop praising her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, is set to hit the theatres on September 30. However, Kareena has already watched the film. On Monday night, the actress took to Instagram to share her review of the movie.

Calling it a “blockbuster," Kareena wrote, “Best actors. Best film. Best directors. What a film!" Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Take a look at Kareena’s review:

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Vikram Vedha brings Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan back on-screen after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen together in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. The trailer of the film was released last month. The trailer presents Hrithik and Saif in their gangster and police officer avatars respectively. It shares several top-notch sequences of their face-off as Saif chases Hrithik. From gunshots to bloodshed, the trailer looks no less than a treat for action lovers. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. However, the trailer reveals that the film will question the idea of ‘good and evil’ and who is right and wrong.

The film also features Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in promising roles. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here