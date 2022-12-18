Kareena Kapoor Reviews White Lotus Season 2, Hints at Its Hindi Remake With Zoya Akhtar

Joining the legion of White Lotus fans, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to praise the second season of the acclaimed and popular series. . White Lotus season 2 premiered from October 30 this year on HBO and HBO Max. The last episode aired on December 11. Kareena called this season ‘genius’ and made a special request to her director-friend Zoya Akhtar.

Impressed with the highly popular show, the Laal Singh Chadha actor took to her Instagram story to share her views. She wrote, “White Lotus Season 2 – One word – Genius." She then followed it up writing, “We can do this too… Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar Are you listening?"

Soon, Zoya Akhtar re-shared Kareena’s story on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Can’t wait @kareenakapoorkhan(red heart emoji). I hear you loud and clear (red heart emoji)."

Zoya is the daughter of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Farhan Akhtar is her brother. Zoya made her debut in Bollywood as a director with Luck by Chance in 2009. She has directed films like Gully Boy starrer Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh , Dil Dhadakne Do-starrer Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra among others. She has even directed Lust Stories, Made In Heaven, Sheila Ki Jawani and Ghost Stories.

Fans would know that Zoya had initially planned to cast Kareena and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor as siblings Ayesha and Kabir in her much-loved film Dil Dhadakne Do. However, due to date issues, Ranbir could not take it up and Ranveer Singh was brought on board. Kareena, who took up the project only because of Ranbir, also backed out after that, with Priyanka Chopra taking up the part later.

Meanwhile, Zoya is gearing up for the release of The Archies. It is a live-action musical film adaptation of the comic book of the same name. The film will mark the acting debut of star kids Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Bollywood. The film will release in 2023.

On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film did not do well at the box office but was loved upon its Netflix release by audience. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

