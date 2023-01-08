Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Visit Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Meet Raha

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seemed to have had a busy Sunday, spending time with their family members. After joining Karisma Kapoor for a feast at her place, Saif and Bebo reportedly headed to the actress’ cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s place to meet their baby daughter Raha. Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur also accompanied them.

Several of their videos and pictures were shared online in which claimed they were heading inside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s home.

Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also accompanied Kareena and Saif on their visit to Ranbir and Alia’s home.

Videos of Saif and Kareena driving out together were also shared.

Earlier in the day, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur visited Karisma’s place for a get-together. Bebo took to her Instagram story section to give a glimpse of how she is spending her weekend. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan had a sweet ‘fam jam’ with Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Kareena shared the group photo on Instagram and added another photo of food items and wrote, “Lolo Ke Ghar Ka Feast." For the uninitiated, Karisma’s nickname is Lolo.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was most recently seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She has a number of intriguing projects in the works, and she will soon star with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew. Additionally, Kareena will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

