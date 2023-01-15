Kareena Kapoor Says 'My Heart Is Full' As She Relishes Delicious Makar Sankranti Meal, See Pic

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true foodie and that is no secret. From relishing biryani, halwa and more amid the shoot of her upcoming film to slipping into a food coma with her family and friends, she often proves how much she loves treating her tastebuds. On Sunday, Bebo’s love for food once again brought her close to a scrumptious meal. Kareena Kapoor enjoyed a hearty lunch and even took to social media to give fans a glimpse.

Bebo took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of a plate with papad, achar, khichdi, and green curry. Along with it, she shared a sticker that said ‘my heart is full’.

She also tagged her dietician of many years, Rujuta Diwekar. Kareena often shares pictures of her meals with her Instagram followers. She also tags Rujuta in her social media posts. She has been working with Kareena, since her ‘size-zero’ figure in Tashan (2008) made news, and was a part of Kareena’s two pregnancies with sons Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Kareena, who is a self-proclaimed foodie, had spoken about the importance of food for the Kapoor family and also listed the one meal that they all enjoyed eating together. Speaking about the ‘big dish that united the family’, Kareena had told Brut India in an interview in December 2022, “The one big dish that we all love eating whenever we meet is paya… it is like a gravy, a curry. We kind of really, really trip on it."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to have a busy year ahead. She will be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled film. The shooting of the film is already complete and it is in the post-production stage now. However, the makers are yet to confirm the release date. While little is known about the film’s plot, the coming together of Mehta and Kareena has been the excitement of fans.

The actress will also star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in The Devotion of Suspect X. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie is planned for Netflix release this year and will mark the actress’ OTT debut.

