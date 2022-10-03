Kareena Kapoor Says Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan Are 'Outstanding' in Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s most awaited Neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha finally saw the light of the day as it was released worldwide last Friday. Directed by talented duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the movie is inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Panchisi , and tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. While the film is garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, wife of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has now come forward to give a rip-roaring feedback to the cast and crew involved.

During an interview with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the actress hailed Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan’s performance and also lauded the storytelling. Kareena expressed, “It’s absolutely fantastic. The storytelling, the performances, just everything about the movie (was fantastic). Also, I love watching these commercial, blockbuster kind of movies. I think Saif and Hrithik are just outstanding in the film. Everyone should watch it, and I’m sure everyone is going to watch it."

Not only Kareena Kapoor but Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured partner Saba Azad had also critiqued the film on her social media handle. She had written, “Congratulations to team #VikramVedha for a super engaging film – I’ve seen it twice and I am going to see it again…and again!! Congratulations on an excellent performance to the most hardworking human I know – you make me so so proud Ro!!"

According to the News18 Showsha review of the film, “Vikram Vedha is a massy film that serves as a fun single-screen theatre experience. I’d suggest caving into Pushkar and Gayathri’s make-believe world and joining Vikram and Vedha’s cat and mouse chase"

