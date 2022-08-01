Kareena Kapoor Says Sexism, Ageism Only Exist on Social Media: 'It Makes a Good Topic of Discussion'

Bollywood’s Bebo Kareena Kapoor never ceases to enthrall her fans with her impeccable acting abilities. Pregnant or not, she has consistently demonstrated that she is at the top of the game by serving her fans with incredibly entertaining flicks on their platter. Keeping up with the trajectory, Kareena will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. People have been unable to maintain their composure ever since its trailer was revealed.

The cast of the much-anticipated film has their schedules packed as they are busy promoting their movie. As part of the promotions, Kareena sat down for a chat with India Today. During the interview, Kareena was asked about the existence of ageism and sexism.

Advertisement

She said that she feels the concept of ageism and sexism exist only on social media. “No, I think it is only on social media not actually in life because it makes a good topic of discussion." She believes that in reality, things are different, and everybody gets work if they have the caliber.

“If you are talented you’ll get work, if you are looking good and if you are being yourself then you’ll get work," she added. Furthermore, Kareena mentioned that it is all about confidence, and everyone these days is doing exceedingly well. “Age is just a number, people are doing different characters, you are as old as you look and that’s what you have to go by," she added.

While concluding the answer Kareena said, “I am still working, I have worked throughout my pregnancy and the people that have a problem with it don’t take me." Following this, she gave a recent example by saying, “In the factors that I have shot with Amir Khan, I was five months pregnant." Following this, she also talked about Alia Bhatt being pregnant and still working.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to make its theatrical release on August 11 of this year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here