Kareena Kapoor Shares a Perfect Picture of 'Ma Familia' Featuring Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Others

The Kapoor Family often gets together for dinner or lunches. Days after celebrating Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son Jeh’s first birthday, the stars gathered again, but this time at Karisma Kapoor’s place. Following the dinner night, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the night on stories.

In the picture, the Kapoor clan can be seen posing together. The picture features, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, his brother Aadar Jain, Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Aadar’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria can also be seen in the picture. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Ma Familia".

While Kareena looks gorgeous in a black and white striped full-sleeved shirt, Karisma wore a magenta and black outfit. Neetu Kapoor also looked stunning in a green shirt. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor also re-shared the same photo on their respective social media handles.

Just a few days back, Kareena had shared another perfect family picture as the Kapoor family gathered at the veteran actor Randhir Kapoor’s house. In the picture, four generations of Kapoors were seen posing together.

From Kareena Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh to Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samaira and son Kiaan, everyone was spotted in the family picture. Rishi Kapoor’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, sister Rima Jain and her sons Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. Armaan Jain, brother Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria were also seen in the picture. Late actor Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila and Shashi Kapoor’s son Kunal had also joined the get-together. “Best days are with family," Kareena had written while sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year.

