Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pics of Taimur Turning Her Bedroom Into His Concert On His Birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a moving note for her older son Taimur Ali Khan on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a series of unseen pictures of the young Nawab of Pataudi while assuring him that she will be his biggest cheerleader. In the first picture, Taimur was seen watching a sunset on the boat.

In the other two pictures, Taimur was seen channelling his inner rockstar, pretending to sing and strum an imaginary guitar on her and Saif Ali Khan’s bed. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Tim,can you see the ends of the earth?Cause that’s how much I love you. Keep dreaming my child,chasing sunsets and searching… And ofcourse jumping on our bed making your own music,strumming your air guitar… And when you make your own band…you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son… #My Tim Tim#Mera beta#Happy birthday Tim."

Sonam Kapoor took to the comments section and wished him. “Happy happy birthday Tim," she wrote. “Mahsha’Allah ❤️Happy Birthday to your darling son n my timtim jaan too!" Saba Ali Khan wished. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture from Taimur’s recent party and wrote, “Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim Big boy now #birthdaylove #familytime #lolomalovestaimur." The Veere Di Wedding star replied, “My loves ❤️❤️❤️."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred Aamir Khan in the lead. She will be soon seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead.

