Kareena Kapoor Shares Brahmastra Review; Gives Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer 5 Star Rating

Kareena Kapoor has given her review of Brahmastra. The actress, who watched the film with Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan on Friday, took to Instagram Stories and praised the film. Tagging Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress gave the film five stars and called it an ‘unbelievable experience.’

“Unbelievable experience (five stars). Well done to the entire team (clap emojis)," she wrote. Earlier in the day, stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had also shared their review of the film, revealing that they thoroughly enjoyed it.

On Friday, a video featuring Neetu Kapoor’s review also surfaced online. Neetu was heard telling Ayan, “The ending is gripping and outstanding but initially… it takes time (to build). But once the film takes off…" Ayan was seen patiently listening to her feedback through the video.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva tells the tale of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with the superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘Astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also learn to push his limit. He also learns about other astras and meets other superhumans who help wade off the threat. Isha, played by Alia, doubles up as his love interest.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial opened to a staggering Rs 75 crores worldwide. This comes as a sigh of big relief for the Hindi film industry which was going through a tough time with back-to-back flops, barring a handful of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.

Brahmastra producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the day 1 box office figures of the film. He also thanked the audience for all the love and support. “Humbled… grateful… yet can’t control my excitement! Thank you. #Brahmastra."

