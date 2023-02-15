Home » News » Movies » Kareena Kapoor Shares Cute Photo of Randhir Kapoor with Grandson Jeh in Birthday Wish Post

Kareena Kapoor Shares Cute Photo of Randhir Kapoor with Grandson Jeh in Birthday Wish Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor send in birthday wishes to dad Randhir Kapoor on his 76th birthday.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 13:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Randhir Kapoor and Jeh making cute faces.
Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Randhir Kapoor and Jeh making cute faces.

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. On Randhir Kapoor’s birthday, daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her father with a cute photo of him and his grandson Jeh. Randhir turned 76 on Tuesday. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa. I love you so much!"

In the photo, both Randhir Kapoor and Jeh were seen pouting as they looked at each other. Both sat next to each other across the dining table. The dining area also featured a big family photograph. Take a look:

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the younger daughter of Randhir Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter. Karisma too shared a photo with her dad, calling him, ‘My Main Man, My Papa’.

RELATED NEWS

Karisma Kapoor posed with dad Randhir Kapoor.

Kareena will soon be working with Rhea Kapoor for a highly anticipated comedy titled The Crew. She would be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. The film’s official statement read, “Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?"

Advertisement

Kareena had earlier shared with Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her."

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 15, 2023, 13:46 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 13:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+9PHOTOS

Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur

+20PHOTOS

Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About