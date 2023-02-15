Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. On Randhir Kapoor’s birthday, daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her father with a cute photo of him and his grandson Jeh. Randhir turned 76 on Tuesday. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Both my favourite boys doing what I love the most. Happy Birthday Papa. I love you so much!"

In the photo, both Randhir Kapoor and Jeh were seen pouting as they looked at each other. Both sat next to each other across the dining table. The dining area also featured a big family photograph. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the younger daughter of Randhir Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter. Karisma too shared a photo with her dad, calling him, ‘My Main Man, My Papa’.

Kareena will soon be working with Rhea Kapoor for a highly anticipated comedy titled The Crew. She would be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. The film’s official statement read, “Three women work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is a rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes to you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?"

Kareena had earlier shared with Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. Rhea, I always knew that when you did something again, it would be nothing short of amazing. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her."

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

