Kareena Kapoor Shares Intriguing First Look From Hansal Mehta Film, Karisma Kapoor Turns Cheerleader

Kareena Kapoor has kicked off the filming of her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. Doubling up as a co-producer with Ekta Kapoor on this one, Kareena is starring as the lead in the yet-to-be-titled film. The actress along with the crew of the film has touched down in London and has begun shooting.

She shared a picture from her first day on the sets, giving the first glimpse of her look from the movie. Sporting a deglammed look, Kareena was seen wearing a trench coat and had a suitcase resting by her side. She appeared to be standing in an alley.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Day 1❤️ Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this❤️."

The actress received much love from her family, friends and fans. Karisma Kapoor commented, “." Kareena’s cousin Zahan Kapoor commented, “Wooooooohoooooooo!!!!!" Masaba Gupta applauded Kareena. Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “Looks like a killer thriller." The film’s co-producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “This one is special."

She also shared a picture of the clapboard with her name on it.

The project was announced last year. Welcoming Kareena into the project, Ekta took to Instagram and wrote, “It’s with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I’d like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next. Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now!"

“I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!" she added.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film made its OTT debut on Thursday, October 6.

