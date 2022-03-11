Kareena Kapoor Showers Birthday Wishes On Neice Samaira Kapur: ‘Lolo Ki Beti Is 17’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is very close to her family. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is often spotted by paparazzi during outings and parties with her beloved sister Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo. Kareena, who never ceases a chance to make special occasions more happening for her loved ones, dug out a throwback picture of Karisma and her daughter Samaira to wish her niece on her 17th birthday. She wished her neice Samaira Kapur on her 17th birthday with a childhood picture of the teenager.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an adorable throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo. The photo is a smiling snap of Karisma as she holds her little one Samaira close to her face and the duo pose for the picture hugging each other. The cute picture is a testimony to the bond the mother-daughter duo shares.

While sharing the memorable click, Kareena penned down a heartwarming note for Samaira. She wrote, “Mamma ‘s baby girl…fabulous elder sister to our boys …Kind,gentle and beautiful…All of 17❤️Happy birthday to our Samaira ❤️love you so much ❤️."

Going forward she tagged her sister Karisma in the post and added, “#Lolo ki Beti ❤️Sam is 17."

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, Karisma chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of red heart emoticons. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra and many others also sent greetings to Samaira in the comments section. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished her saying, “Happy Birthday Samaira."

Samaira is the elder daughter of Karisma Kapoor. She also has a 11-year-old son Kiaan Raj Kapur. Kareena dotes on both her niece and nephew and Karisma, too is very fond of her sister’s sons Taimur and Jehangir.

An avid social media user, Kareena often shares pictures of her close ones. Earlier on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 21st birthday , Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to send him love in a most heart-warming way. Bebo took to Instagram stories and dropped a throwback childhood picture of Ibrahim along with Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump which was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, whereas it is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on August 11 this year.

