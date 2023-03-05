Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is often complimented for looking like an younger version of his father, turned a year older today. The star kid who is yet to make his screen debut has assisted Karan Johar on his upcoming Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He often makes headlines just like all the other kids of the Khan-Kapoor family. To mark his birthday, Kareena Kapoor, aunts Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan wished Ibrahim on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback family picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan posing with Saif Ali Khan and her kids Taimur and Jehangir. The picture was supposedly taken on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday celebrations last year. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy."

On the other hand, Saba Ali Khan dropped a dapper snap of Ibrahim dressed up in a black suit and trousers to impress. She also penned something for her nephew. It read, “My handsome nephew! HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I (heart emoji) you. You’re a real gentleman and I am so proud! Keep shining!"

Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoying an afternoon snack with Soha’s daughter and his cousin Inaayaa. The text read, “Chip off the old block." She also shared another snap on her Instagram timeline that showed her posing with Inaaya and Ibrahim. The star kid wore a pink T-shirt and there is a bouquet of roses in front of them. The caption read,"Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday (with rose emoji). #happybirthday Iggy!"

The reports of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut have been making headlines for a long time now. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Ibrahim’s movie will not have any leading lady. Reportedly, it is because Ibrahim did not want to do a ‘conventional debut’.

“Sarzameen is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he did not want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

Besides Ibrahim, the film is also likely to star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. This comes days after it was reported that Ibrahim has already left for Kullu-Manali to begin shooting for his film which will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Reportedly, Sarzameen will be the remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama reported in May 2022. However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement regarding Ibrahim’s acting debut so far.

