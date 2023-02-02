Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand birthday party for his twins Yash and Roohi on Wednesday. A number of known celebrities from showbiz arrived at the party with their young children. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son AbRam, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jeh, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan and daughter Samisha, among others, graced the party.

On this special day, Yash and Roohi were twinning in black outfits, so was their father Karan Johar. The Johar family also posed for paparazzi who were waiting outside the party venue. All of them wore matching sweatshirts with Mickey Mouse designs.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor, one of Karan Johar’s closest friends, arrived with her boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. AbRam Khan arrived separately, while Gauri Khan was seen entering the party with Maheep Kapoor. Shilpa Shetty attended with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, along with their kids, attended the party as well. Even celebrities outside the industry were invited. Shloka Ambani was also photographed arriving with her son at the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoH76uUj5iT/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

In 2017, Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi into the world through surrogacy. He even shared a touching letter about parenting last month. He posted a few pictures with his children and wrote, “Being a parent is not an emotion… it’s an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced… Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent… If only cuddles had a language of their own. Thank you for shooting these precious images Ishaan Nair." The post showed Karan holding his kids and smiling at the camera while caressing them. They smiled broadly and created a natural pose while sitting on a sofa.

It’s always a joy to see Yash and Roohi, Karan Johar’s children, appear on his Instagram profile. The Big Thoughts of Little Luv, a picture book for children was also ublished by the filmmaker. It is based on his own parenting experiences.

The upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Karan’s return to direction. In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt playing the key characters, the film also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here