Kareena Kapoor Teases Journalist Ahead Of Laal Singh Chaddha Interviews, Makes Hilarious Faces; Watch

Queen Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out on Monday for the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress plays Aamir Khan’s on-screen love interest in the Forrest Gump remake. On Monday, the actress was sitting down for a few interviews. Ahead of the media interaction, Kareena was seen catching up with a journalist and even teasing her with the paparazzi around.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on YouTube, Kareena was seen pleasantly surprised to see the journalist at the interview venue. During their chat, Kareena was seen teasing her and even making a few faces while speaking with her. Their chat did end up giving fans a few funny pictures of the star.

Advertisement

Kareena has been promoting Laal Singh Chaddha in full swing with Aamir. The film marks their third film together. During their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Aamir confessed Kareena wasn’t the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Both Aamir and the makers of the film were looking for fresh and young female actors for the female lead. Since the movie portrayed a span from 18 to 50 years, it was decided that the younger version of the female protagonist would befit younger female actors.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha’s casting director showed an advertisement video of newcomers to Aamir, for him to select the one best suited for the film. Coincidentally, the video also featured Kareena. When the director of the film, Advait Chandan along with Aamir watched Kareena’s video they were awestruck by it and decided to cast her instead in an instant. The Dangal actor added that after they were done watching the advertisement video clip, they could not think of any other actor to play the role.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks’ romantic drama Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the silver screens on August 11 this year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here