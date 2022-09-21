Kareena Kapoor Turns 42: Watch Most-Loved Songs of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, September 21. She is among the many Bollywood actresses who have changed the face of Bollywood with their versatile acting. Whether it is her movies, music, or even her sense of style, fans have always looked up to her as an idol. The songs and movies starring Kareena Kapoor frequently leave viewers awestruck. The actress has also been a part of many record-breaking, soulful and hilarious songs that are truly unmissable. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday today, check out her most-loved songs that you can play on loop.

Bebo

The song Bebo is among the most iconic numbers of Kareena. It is from the film Kambakkht Ishq that also stars Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

Bole Chudiyan

The popular song Bole Chudiyan comes from the multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The musicians who worked together to croon this romantic song include Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Amit Kumar, Alka Yagnik, and Kavita Krishnamurthy. Ever since the release, Bole Chudiyan has become a staple on Indian wedding playlists. Kareena’s steps to the beats of the song are still the audience’s favourite.

Aa Jao Na

The song Aa Jao Naa is from the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. This melodious song is sung by Arijit Singh & Shashwat Sachdev. The video features Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sumeet Vyas and more.

Tum Se Hi

The song Tum Se Hi is from the 2007 film Jab We Met. The song crooned by Mohit Chauhan went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor and shows the latter falling in love with her.

Yeh Ishq Hai

Yeh Ishq Hai is another one of the actress’ best songs, and it was sung by Pritam and Shreya Ghoshal. Kareena is seen in the video having fun while exploring the North states with Shahid. This song, which is about letting oneself go for love, has become a milestone of Kareena’s career.

