Kareena Kapoor's Building Sealed After Her Covid Positive Result; Karan Johar Tests Negative

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the entire building where Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan lives with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress confirmed her Covid diagnosis through an Instagram Story on December 13, days after she attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence to celebrate the 20 years of their iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Apart from sealing her residence, the medical teams of BMC will reportedly conduct RT-PCR testing of the residents staying in the building. BMC has also sealed Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora’s building. Amrita also tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Covid result has come out negative, according to BMC sources. On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram handle to issue an official statement regarding her Covid diagnosis. “I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor’s spokesperson had issued a statement and emphasised that the actor had quarantined herself after her diagnosis and called her a “responsible citizen". The statement read, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on."

“This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family," the statement concluded.

