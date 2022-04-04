Kareena Kapoor's Car Almost Runs Over Paparazzo's Leg Outside Malaika Arora's House, See Her Reaction

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her way to Malaika Arora’s house to check on her after the latter’s car accident. On Saturday, Malaika was involved in an accident which resulted in the actress-TV personality getting a few stitches. She was hospitalised for a night before she was discharged on Sunday. While her beau Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora visited her on Sunday, Kareena made her way on Monday.

The actress was photographed making her way out of Malaika’s residence. As she was leaving the house, the paparazzi were busy clicking her. Unfortunately, it seemed like one of the paparazzi was hurt by her car. In the video, shared by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Kareena was seen finding her way to her car when one of the cameramen screamed in pain. “My leg, my leg," he screamed when people took notice that he has hurt himself.

Kareena asked the paparazzi to be careful while screaming at her driver to move the car back. “Peeche jaa yaar," she screamed while the cameramen helped him get up. Kareena then asked them to be careful.

Advertisement

Sharing the video of the incident on Instagram, Viral said, “The flip side of being a pap is the risk one takes in capturing celebs. Today one of our fellow boy’s leg got in the way of #kareenakapoorkhan car while he was capturing her leaving #malaikaarora home."

What did you think about this incident? Let us know on our Twitter handle, @News18Movies.

Meanwhile, Kareena wasn’t the only one who was spotted at Malaika’s house. Arjun too was photographed making his way to meet Malaika. For the unversed, Malaika’s car met with an accident on Saturday night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show. Amrita told ETimes that, “Malaika is now getting better."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.