Kareena Kapoor's Dad Randhir Kapoor Gives Her Health Update: 'She Had Mild Fever But Is Fine Now'

Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 13. Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor confirmed to ETimes that the actress underwent a test on December 12, as she was not feeling well and had a mild fever, and body ache. However, he stated that she is absolutely fine now, and doctors are taking good care of her.

When asked about her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, the veteran actor informed that Kareena had to be home quarantined, following which he had asked her to send the kids to his place, but the mother of two insisted that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. Randhir assured that Kareena is fit and fine so everything will be okay.

Not only Kareena, but her close friend Amrita Arora had also tested positive for the virus. According to ANI, Kareena and Amrita had violated several COVID norms and attended a number of parties. Following this, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has ordered people, who had come in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests with immediate effect.

Recently, the duo was snapped attending a Christmas party hosted by Rhea Kapoor. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kareena’s manager were also a part of the party. After this, Bebo graced a reunion party at Karan Johar’s residence to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena will next be seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is said to be an official adaptation of Oscar-winning drama The Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena has also announced her maiden production venture, but the details of the project are still under wraps. The actress is collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta for the same.

