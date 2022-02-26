Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Ali Khan Throws a Fit, Tells Nanny ‘Do Not Touch Me’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan hogs the limelight every time she steps out. On Saturday afternoon, the Heroine actress was spotted by paparazzi along with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. As usual, Kareena Kapoor looked chic in casual attire, on the other hand, Taimur was seen clad in a black tee with jeans. He was also seen sporting a mask. But what caught our attention is Tim-Tim telling his nanny “not to touch him."

In a viral video, the Starkid is seen stepping out followed by his nanny, and as soon as they both come together, he says, “Do not touch me." Later on, Tamiur walks along with his nanny, and she keeps her hand on his back to make direct him to the car’s door. It seems like Taimur, just like other kids, was throwing a fit, and later on, got calm.

During the outing, Kareena impressed fans with her sartorial choice as she donned a green sleeveless top with a huge strawberry motif over it. She teamed it up with blue baggy denim jeans and sneakers. The actress also was seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and her wet hair was left open.

Checek the video below:

Kareena was last spotted by paparazzi, along with sister Karisma Kapoor, on Thursday night as she attended the star studded post-wedding bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at Ritesh Sindhwani’s residence. The party was attended by stars like Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

An avid social media user, Kareena often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. Earlier, the Jab We Met actress shared pictures from Jeh’s first birthday bash on Instagram. From Jeh posing with Kareena to his cute moments with Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, all pictures have been adored by netizens.

On the work front, Kareena will start shooting with Sujoy Ghosh for his next thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Other than this, Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11, 2022.

