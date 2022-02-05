'Karela Khana Band Karo': Karan Kundrra's Reply to Troll Who Accused Him of Disrespecting Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently the most talked-about couple. Ever since they have stepped outside the Bigg Boss 15 house, the couple are treating fans to their mushy romance. Despite being busy with jam-packed schedules, including shootings and interviews, Tejasswi and Karan carve out time to be together. From accompanying Tejasswi to her manicure and pedicure sessions, to picking her up from her shoot, Karan is setting ideal boyfriend goals.

While their fans are delighted to get all the updates and see their cute moments, some of them are not over the arguments and fights the duo had inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, when Karan carried out a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, a negative comment came his way as a netizen accused him of disrespecting his girlfriend Tejasswi.

During their stint in the reality show, Karan and Tejasswi used to have massive arguments, and their fights used to leave their fans disheartened. Now, when things are fine between the couple and their families, some of their fans still debate about the aforementioned arguments that are now a thing of the past. The recent feud started with a netizen asking Karan to address his sister's remark. Karan’s sister Meenu Kundra had previously tweeted that she “can’t stand" how Tejasswi treats him and had even indirectly criticised her in a post about “garbage and fake love." Citing one of Meenu’s “pool" remarks, a user asked Karan to react to it, and the actor typed “savage.” Following this, another user accused Karan of being disrespectful towards his girlfriend.

But Karan did not hold back and gave a befitting reply. In his tweet, he wrote, “Dekh behen.. mujhe mat sikhaa.. thoda karela khaana band kar aur beer pe toh samajh jayegi ki yeh meri gf aur meri behen abh meri family hain. (Don’t teach me, stop eating bitter gourd, and drink beer only then you will understand that my girlfriend and my sister are my family now).”

He further stated that he can handle his family on his own, if people cannot do anything well for them, they don’t have the right to do bad either. Karan ended the tweet by mentioning that he and “lads” are unaffected by all the chaos.

