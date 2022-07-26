Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Others Pay Tribute to Bravehearts

Celebrated on July 26, Kargil Diwas marks the commemoration of the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers during the Kargil War with Pakistan in the year 1999. The brave hearts of the Indian Army, aided by the Indian Air Force, had given a crushing defeat to Pakistan in Kargil, on this day, 22 years ago. On the occasion, Sidharth Malhotra who essayed Captain Vikram Batra in the critically acclaimed film Shershah revealed that he gained a different kind of reverence for those who sacrificed themselves fighting on the battlefield.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Sidharth Malhotra emphasized that no Indian should ever overlook the countless sacrifices of brave hearts. He said, “After shooting for Shershaah, and then last year getting an opportunity to be present at the ceremony of Kargil Vijay Diwas there, amongst the families of all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives and the officials of the Indian Army… It was an extremely emotional moment for me on various levels."

He further expressed, “I could really connect with the effort and the sacrifice of the Indian Army, and now with the essence and the importance of celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a sacrifice that we must remember and respect. After knowing the life of a war hero so closely, it is extremely special to me, and is something I think every Indian should respect."

Alongside Sidharth Malhotra, several other Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express gratitude and pay a heartfelt tribute to the Indian army. Actor Abhishek Bachchan who was recently seen in the OTT release Dasvi shared a tweet along with the famous photograph from the Kargil War Victory where soldiers can be seen waving the tricolour. He wrote , “A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors."

Akshay Kumar is known for his repertoire of patriotic films like Airlife and Baby. The actor acknowledged and paid his respect with this tweet, “Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain #KargilVijayDiwas."

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar whose movie Lashya was set in the backdrop of the Kargil War expressed, “With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas."

Apart from these, Tapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty and Kunal Kapoor also showed their acknowledgements.

