Karishma Kapoor Turns 48: Know Her Net Worth and Luxury Cars She Drives

Happy Birthday, Lolo! Karishma Kapoor is celebrating her 48th birthday today and everyone is having the same question. Is she ageing reverse or what? Undoubtedly, yes! The diva is almost about to touch half a century but never fails to make heads turn.

Lolo was a bonafide superstar whose songs and dance numbers would drive fans crazy, especially in the 90s. She has ruled the hearts of the audience with her acting and beauty. It’s been a quite long time since she left the film industry, but she keeps doing some cameo roles here and there.

According to reports, the diva earns crores from advertisements she does. Her love for luxury cars is definitely insane and that shows in her car collection. She has Mercedes Benz S Class, Lexus LX470, Mercedes Benz E Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi Q7.

The actress, who began her career at age 17, created history with her hits such as Anari, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Andaaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and many others. The Bollywood diva featured in most of the memorable and chartbuster songs that the 90s churned out.

In 2020, Lolo made her debut in the web series Metalhood on Zee5. The series was produced by Rupali Guha under her banner Film Farm India. The series explores the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways of leading the best upbringing of their children. Apart from these lead couples Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Shruti Seth also appeared in the show.

