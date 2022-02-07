Home » News » Movies » Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Perform Griha Pravesh, Pehli Rasoi Rituals Post Wedding

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera Perform Griha Pravesh, Pehli Rasoi Rituals Post Wedding

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look full of love in pictures from the post-wedding rituals. Photo: Viral Bhayani.
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look full of love in pictures from the post-wedding rituals. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 6 and are busy with post wedding rituals currently.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
February 07, 2022

Actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her longtime beau Varun Bangera in a private ceremony on February 5. The wedding took place in the presence of their close friends and family members. The newlyweds are now busy with post-wedding rituals. Karishma and Varun’s griha pravesh ceremony took place on Monday, where the couple was seen dressed in traditional finery and looking very much in love.

Pictures and video from the ritual showed Varun in a yellow kurta-pajama, while Karishma contrasted in a pink saree paired with a heavy necklace and choker. Her mehendi adorned hands were fully on display as she posed for pictures as a newly-wed bride.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera at their Griha Pravesh ceremony. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

A video showed the couple in the Griha Pravesh ceremony where Varun’s mother performs the aarti. Karishma then kicks a ‘kalash’ full of rice with her right leg before stepping on a plate of ‘alta’ and walking into the house.

Karishma Tanna at her griha pravesh ceremony post wedding with Varun Bangera. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

In a picture from the ceremony, Karishma can be seen sharing a tender moment with her mother-in-law, who blesses her and hands over a gift to her.

Varun Bangera’s mother with Karishma Tanna. Photo: Viral Bhayani.

Karishma also took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her first ‘rasoi’ ceremony. She posted a video of her preparing a sweet dish at her home. We can see Varun feeding her the Indian dessert she had cooked. “Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye," Karishma said.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in November last year. Their wedding over the weekend was attended by Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Anita Hassanandani, Harleen Sethi, and Terence Lewis. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her haldi, mehendi and wedding ceremony on Instagram.

