Karishma Tanna Gets Engaged to Rumoured Boyfriend Varun Bangera: Report

Actress Karishma Tanna and her rumoured boyfriend, real-estate businessman Varun Bangera have reportedly got engaged in the presence of close family members and friends. In now-viral picture shared by the actress’s friend, Kairshma is seen in Varun’s arms. She is dressed in a casual, oversized T-shirt, while Varun wore a black T-shirt. They are smiling while looking into each other’s eyes. The actress’s friend wrote alongside the picture on Instagram, “To infinity and beyond….. Congratulations babies."

Read: Karishma Tanna Turns Up The Heat In Dubai, See The Television Hottie’s Sexiest Fashion Moments

Advertisement

Karishma is currently vacationing in Dubai and shared pictures from the location on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen in a white co-ord set at the beach. She captioned it, “Dubai" with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Karishma was previously engaged to actor Upen Patel. Talking about it with Hindustan Times in 2017, Karishma had said, “That’s a part of your life. I don’t know what future holds, so I live in the present moment. Definitely, I was hopeful and positive about a lot of things but if they didn’t happen, there must have been for a reason for that. It’s very difficult to accept the fact, but then you have to move on in life."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.