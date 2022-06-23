Home » News » Movies » Karishma Tanna Gives A Glimpse of Romantic Getaway With Her Hubby Varun Bangera; See Pool Pics

Karishma Tanna Gives A Glimpse of Romantic Getaway With Her Hubby Varun Bangera; See Pool Pics

Karishma Tanna gives a glimpse of her romantic getaway with hubby Varun Bangera. (Image: Instagram/Karishma Tanna)
Karishma Tanna took to Instagram and posted stunning pool pictures of her romantic getaway with her husband Varun Bagera in Lonavala.

Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: June 23, 2022, 19:50 IST

Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera are “water babies," and the recent pictures prove it. Away from the hectic schedules, Karishma is currently enjoying her getaway in Lonavala. The actress has been flooding the internet with glimpses from her trip. Recently, Karishma shared a slew of pictures wearing a blue bikini. In the next few slides, she posed with her husband and their romance will make you blush. The snaps are too cute and fans are adoring their chemistry. The caption of the post read, “Water babies."

Take a look:

A day ago, Karishma shared a transition reel along with the hashtag “Lonavla diaries." The video opens with the actress sitting next to her husband in the car. She then gave a peck on Varun’s cheeks, and the next moment, they were in a pool. “Get away with baby," the actor had captioned the video. Have a look:

RELATED NEWS

Well, this is not the first time Karishma has set the temperature soaring with her bikini-clad pictures. The actor, who loves to dive into the pool to relax over weekends, previously shared pictures of herself in an olive green bikini. Flaunting her perfectly toned body and well-defined abs, Karishma posed for the lenses.

Karishma tied the knot with Varun in an intimate ceremony earlier this year, in February. The wedding took place in the presence of their close friends and family members. The TV star looked like a vision in a pastel pink lehenga for the wedding. Varun opted for a white sherwani.

Karishma treated fans to stunning pictures and videos from her wedding festivities on social media. Meanwhile, the buzz has been around that she will star in a Netflix show, opposite Harman Brar.

first published: June 23, 2022, 19:35 IST