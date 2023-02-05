TV actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera a year back, the same today and now, they are celebrating 1 year of togetherness. The Naagin 3 actress took to Instagram and shared a video featuring her husband Varun Bangera, as they marked one year of their wedding on Sunday. The clip showed their best moments together from pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. The post was a visual treat to her dreamy wedding festivities.

Taking to Instagram Reels, Karishma posted a video from her wedding. She decked up in pink lehenga with matching heavy jewellery. Her husband Varun opted for a white sherwani and matched his turban with her pink lehenga. In the beginning, she removed her veil and sent a flying kiss to him. The video also shows the couple’s pheras around the holy pyre as they held each other’s hands. Then, Varun tied the mangalsutra (a necklace worn by a Hindu woman on her wedding day) around her neck. The happy couple also laughed with one another during their mehendi ceremony. In the end of the video, they hugged each other.

Along with the post, the Qayamant Ki Raat actress penned a heartfelt note on her special day for her husband Varun. Sharing the video on Instagram in a joint account with Varun, Karishma wrote, “One year down, forever to go! Happy 1st to US. Life has never been so beautiful as it has been this past year with you by my side. Love you baby."

Esha Gupta dropped two heart emoticons.

Soon, scores of Karishma’s friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower wishes. TV actor Dalljiet Kaur commented, “Living this day like it was yesterday. How time flies babyyyyy. Feels max five months. Like they say good times fly … I wish u manyyyyyyyyyy more years of happinesss and love and togetherness and romance and success and everything that u have everrrr dreamt of. I love you two to the moon n back."

While Drishti Dhami wrote, “Happppyyyy anni love." To which Karishma replied, “Thank you darling." Reacting to the post, one of Karishma’s fan wrote, “Congrats mam, wish you all the happiness in the world, we fans love you!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karishma was last seen in Prime Video web series Hush Hush in 2022 alongside Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra among others.

