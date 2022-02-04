Home » News » Movies » Karishma Tanna Shines Bright In Yellow Lehenga As She Poses With Beau Varun Bangera, Check Mehendi Pics

Karishma Tanna Shines Bright In Yellow Lehenga As She Poses With Beau Varun Bangera, Check Mehendi Pics

Inside Pics From Karishma Tanna's Mehendi Ceremony (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Inside Pics From Karishma Tanna's Mehendi Ceremony (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Karishma Tanna and boyfriend Varun Bangera will tie the knot on February 5.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 04, 2022, 14:52 IST

Television actor Karishma Tanna is all set to the knot with her businessman boyfriend Varun Bangera. The duo’s wedding will take place on February 5 and the pre-wedding rituals have already begun. On Thursday, Karishma and Varun celebrated their Mehendi ceremony. Karishma looked prettiest in a simple yellow lehenga that had silver work on it. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and opted for minimalistic makeup. On the other hand, Varun looked charming in a red colour kurta pajama.

Several pictures from Karishma and Varun’s Mehendi ceremony are already going viral on social media. Check out some of the pictures here.

Advertisement

Karishma Tanna Flaunts Her Mehendi Ahead of The Wedding Ceremony (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Inside Pictures From Karishma Tanna’s Mehendi Ceremony (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

RELATED NEWS

Karishma Tanna Looks Prettiest In Yellow Lehenga (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s Mehendi Pictures(Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

Karishma Tanna’s Million Dollar Smile Steals Heart (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)

In another video that is going viral on social media, Karishma’s love Varun can be seen drying out actress’ Mehendi with a dryer.

Earlier Pinkvilla reported that keeping the coronavirus outbreak in mind, Karishma and Varun decided to have an intimate wedding ceremony with only close family and friends. “They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by Mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom’s side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests. Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colours," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Karishma Tanna has worked in several television shows including Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She also participated in season eight of Bigg Boss and was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karishma was also seen in several movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: February 04, 2022, 14:52 IST