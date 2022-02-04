Karishma Tanna To Tie The Knot With Beau Varun Bangera, Do You Know Who He Is?

The pictures from Karishma Tanna’s pre-wedding ceremonies are all over social media. Bigg Boss 8 fame is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5. The couple hosted their Haldi ceremony on Thursday, whereas their Mehendi celebration was held on Friday. However, not many people know who Karishma’s to-be-husband Varun is.

Varun Bangera is a businessman who is associated with real estate. He hails from Mumbai. Reportedly, Varun works with VB Corp and has been associated with the same company for over 12 years now. Karishma’s groom-to-be completed his education from Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada, and studied International Business, Business Administration, and Management. As far as Varun’s social media is concerned, he has a private Instagram account with à little 400 followers. He is not much active on Facebook. Reportedly, Varun and Karishma met each other through a mutual friend.

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got engaged in November last year. The couple had an intimate engagement ceremony with only immediate family and friends in their presence.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karishma and Varun had their Mehendi ceremony. In the pictures that are now going viral, Karishma can be seen posing in a simple yellow lehenga that had silver work on it. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and opted for minimalistic makeup. On the other hand, Varun looked charming in a red colour kurta pajama.

Earlier Pinkvilla reported that keeping the coronavirus outbreak in mind, Karishma and Varun decided to have an intimate wedding ceremony. “They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by Mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom’s side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests. Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colours," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Karishma Tanna has worked in several television shows including Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She also participated in season eight of Bigg Boss and was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karishma was also seen in several movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever.

