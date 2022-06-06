Karishma Tanna’s Husband Varun Bangera Goes Down On His Knees Again, Gifts Diamond Ring; See Video

It has already been four months since actress Karishma Tanna got married to Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot on the 5th of February this year. And it looks like Varun had all the plans in place to make their 4 month anniversary special.

Karishma took to her social media to share a glimpse of how the day was. She had started it off by going for paragliding. As soon as she makes a landing, Varun hands out a beautiful bouquet, before going down on his knees and proposing to her again! Yes, Varun proposed Karishma with a giant diamond ring, which the actress proudly flaunted. The couple then celebrated the day with some food, and champagne. Sharing the video, Karishma wrote, “Happy 4 months Baby❤️ @varun_bangera #reels #gratitude #grateful" See the video here:

Karishma’s friends from the industry and her fans sent good wishes to the couple. Dalljiet Kaur commented with a heart and an evil eye emoji, while Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta wrote ‘Aww’ followed by a heart emoji. Many fans commented with heart emojis, and some also congratulated the duo. One fan wrote, “cute couple", while another wrote, “Congrats kishu on your 4 month anniversary may you both be happy in your life all great wishes for you."

Karishma and Varun’s wedding ceremony looked straight out of a dream. The actress ditched the traditional red wedding outfit, and switched with a pink lehenga. Varun also gave us a break from the traditional golden-cream sherwanis and opted for a white ensemble instead with a matching turban.

Varun Bangera is a businessman who is associated with real estate. He hails from Mumbai. Reportedly, Varun works with VB Corp and has been associated with the same company for over 12 years now. Karishma’s groom-to-be completed his education from Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada, and studied International Business, Business Administration, and Management. As far as Varun’s social media is concerned, he has a private Instagram account with à little 400 followers. He is not much active on Facebook. Reportedly, Varun and Karishma met each other through a mutual friend.

