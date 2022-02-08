Karisma Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years of Judwaa, Pens An Emotional Note

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor celebrated 25 years of her super-hit romantic comedy film Judwaa, which also starred Salman Khan and Rambha in the prominent role, on Tuesday. The actress posted a video on her official Instagram account that has more than 6.6 million followers and penned an emotional note about the film. The video includes the compilation of a few scenes from the movie and the theme song of Judwaa can be heard in the background.

While posting the video, Karisma wrote, “Judwaa was a journey full of love, laughter, pranks, and adventure. Can’t believe it’s been 25 years since!" As of now, the video has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views and the fans have flooded the comment section with appreciations notes for the movie. Many commented that the video reminded them of their childhood.

One user commented, “Childhood movie amazing memories." Another wrote, “The fact that 1997 was 25 years ago is so scary and sad lol." There was one user who complimented the actress for her looks and acting, while there were few who called Karisma a “governor of hearts."

Back in the 90s, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were one of the most loved onscreen couples. They worked together in many films that created history at the box office. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Biwi No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna, and Chal Mere Bhai are some of the super hit movies in which the duo worked together.

Fans can still enjoy Judwaa on VOOT. The movie also featured Kader Khan, Dalip Tahil, Shakti Kapoor, Deepak Shirke, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, and Mukesh Rishi. The movie bagged over Rs 240 million on the box office, and was directed by David Dhawan, who also directed Judwaa 2 that was the remake of the 1997 film. The remake featured Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu in prominent roles. The movie was produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and was released on September 29, 2017.

