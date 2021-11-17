Karisma Kapoor Enjoys Family Lunch With Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain; See Pics

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Wednesday posted pictures from her lunch outing with her father Randhir Kapoor and aunts Neetu Kapoor and Reema Jain. Nitasha Nanda, daughter of Ritu Nanda, also featured in the photos. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared the happy family picture in which they are seen having scrumptious Japanese lunch.

In the picture, Neetu Kapoor is wearing a navy blue top paired with white pants. While Karisma poses for the camera wearing a striped shirt. Karisma captioned the image: “Family lunches are the best Missing a few @izumibandra @nooresha.k #bestfoodever." Neetu Kapoor also shared the photos and wrote, “These outings are so special nowadays."

Karisma Kapoor most recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with her father Randhir Kapoor. The duo shared several interesting anecdotes about the Kapoors.

During the episode, Karisma also celebrated 26 years of her popular film Jeet, which featured her alongside Salman Khan and Sunny Deol. The actor also performed the iconic steps of “Yaara Oh Yaara" with Kiku Sharda. Before this, Neetu Kapoor had come on the show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

During the episode, Neetu Kapoor discussed the ‘fake arrogance’ that the Kapoors are said to have. “Kapoors ka na ek fake arrogance hai, Kapoor arrogance (Kapoors have fake arrogance). Upar se rubaab, andar se lallu hai (a facade of pride but a fool inside)," she said in response to Kapil’s question. Even Riddhima spilled some beans on the show.

