Karisma Kapoor Gets Millenials Nostalgic As She Grooves To Dil Le Gayi At A Party; Watch Throwback Video

Karisma Kapoor has been ruling over our hearts for ages now. From nailing the latex pant to making us groove to the peppy beats, Karisma has done it and how. Now, we have a video in which Karisma is seen grooving to the beats of her 90s hit song Le Gayi from her movie Dil To Pagal Hai. Destination: The Monte Carlo wedding of entrepreneur Ayesha Grover and Nick. She is seen sporting a black gown with gold embellishments. Other B-Town celebs that were spotted at the wedding were interior designer Gauri Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, along with Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor, among others. Take a peek at the clip here:

On November 14, fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a set of snaps on his Instagram from the wedding. Interior designer Gauri Khan made it to his post in a glamorous silver Anarkali gown designed by Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer himself opted for an all-black sherwani. He captioned the clip as, “Such fun times, Gauri Khan, you are special," with a red heart emoji. The clip featured the duo in a slow-motion clip from the wedding dancing together on the romantic song Tu Aake Dekh Le by King.

Meanwhile, the actress shared a set of snaps from her recent trip to Rishikesh on her Instagram. She looked beautiful in a simple white cotton Anarkali suit with a floral design over it as the serene view of the stony banks of River Ganga can be seen in the background. She captioned her post, “The beauty of the mountains.” It looks like a wonderful blend of style and comfort. She can be seen with no makeup, and her tresses left open.

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor is set to make her digital debut in ZEE5’s 2020 web series Mentalhood. Currently, she is also appearing as a guest judge on multiple reality TV shows including Super Dancer: Chapter 4, and Dance Indian Dance 7, among others.

