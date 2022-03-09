Karisma Kapoor Gets Nostalgic, Shares Pics of Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor from the '90s

The ’90s was the golden era of Bollywood. And why not? The decade gave us many blockbuster movies, paved the way for many actors we love today, and taught us how to dance or dress. And Karisma Kapoor was the queen of the ’90s who gave us innumerable back-to-back hits. Despite being away from the silver screen for quite some time now, Lolo still holds the power to make anyone go crazy with her persona, charm, and beauty.

The beautiful actress is 47 but looks not a day older than 20, and her Instagram feed confirms our claim. The fashionista, who often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her daily life, recently grew nostalgic about the ’90s era. In her Instagram Stories, Lolo shared a video, in which she spotted some pictures of her and her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and so on at the Yash Raj Studios.

The video begins with the diva zooming in on Anil Kapoor’s photo frame, who looked handsome in his throwback picture, and then she pans the camera to her picture. The actress looked ravishing in the picture, which was from the blockbuster movie Dil To Pagal Hai. Karisma appeared chic in a white mini dress and a small backpack. In the snap, she paired her look with white platform heels and rocked the look as she chose to keep her hair open.

As the camera pans away from Karisma, we are greeted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic look from the mega-hit movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the photo, SRK looked charming and dreamy in his leather jacket and hat from the super hit film. In the background, Lolo aptly put the titular hit song from her film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. In the video, the actress wrote a hashtag spotted along with a wink eye emoticon. She also tagged the official account of Yash Raj Films.

Meanwhile, fans will see the super hit on-screen Jodi of Karishma and Govinda gracing India’s Got Talent, this weekend. The duo has given us many blockbuster films together.

