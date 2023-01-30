Karisma Kapoor is the one who is the perfect amalgamation of old-world charm and modern-world glamour. The actress has never failed to mesmerise her fans with her performances on screen, but they also love her daily updates about her personal life on social media. Especially the pictures she shares of herself on her Instagram profile.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor posted a stunning photo of herself, summing up her love for roses. The actress looks elegant as she poses with a bunch of pink roses. She casually looks at the camera with her tresses open. “Say it with Flowers [flower emoji]," she captioned the photo.

Fans reacted to on Karisma Kapoor’s post with red heart and fire icons. One user said, “You look pretty like the flowers." Others also commented, pointing out how beautiful she looked in the picture. “Old is gold," read one comment while a fan wrote, “Love you, Lolo."

Recently, Karisma Kapoor received the Indian Achiever's Award 2023. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, presented the actress with the honour on January 25.

Karisma Kapoor shared pictures of the award ceremony on her Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude upon receiving the honour. She wrote, “I am thankful to Honourable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Respected Jury Members, and the Power Corridors (PC) for presenting me with the Indian Achiever’s Award 2023. Grateful."

Following Karisma's post, her industry friends and family applauded her for the same in the comments section. Many Bollywood stars, including Soha Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saba Pataudi, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhat, congratulated Karisma on her achievement.

In terms of work, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Abhinay Deo's upcoming project, Brown-The First Case. The project was just revealed by the actress as one of this year's Berlinale Series Market Selects. The plot centres on the story of Rita Brown, an alcoholic woman who is suicidal, and Arjun Sinha, a widower who suffers from survivor's guilt. Soni Razdan and Surya Sharma also feature in the series. In 2020, Karisma returned to acting with the series Mentalhood. The project marked her OTT debut as well.

