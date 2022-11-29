Karisma Kapoor Looks Ethereal in White Anarkali as She Enjoys the Winter Sun, See Pics

Actress Karisma Kapoor has jetted off to Rishikesh to find some solace amidst the scenic mountains of the city in the Himalayan foothills. The actress posted a string of pictures from her exploits in the beautiful city on Instagram. While doing so, Karisma Kapoor also stunned the fashion police with her preference for a gorgeous ethnic ensemble. Though simple, the 90s bombshell proved ‘white can never be basic’ in a breezy kurta set.

When it comes to blending style and comfort, Karisma owns a wide collection of daily staples consisting of striking blouses and traditional numbers punctuated with standard details. This time she chose a plain cotton Anarkali suit featuring a stunning floral design all over it. What made the ethnic piece a cut above the rest was its gorgeous sheer detailing along the border of her sleeves, dupatta, and hem of her Anarkali kurta. With no makeup, Karisma left her sleek tresses open to complete her look.

In one photo, the actress appears with a tilak on her forehead, in another, she poses alongside a river shore. If the post is anything to go by, it seems that the photos were clicked moments after her visit to one of the temples in the city. The pictures are also proof that the diva loves to relax her mind in the scenic lap of mother nature. “The beauty of the mountains,” wrote Karisma in the caption as she lauded the city placed beside the Ganges River.

In a subsequent Instagram Stories, Karisma Kapoor was seen sipping warm morning tea as she embraced the ‘winter sun’ in what appears to be a restaurant balcony.

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut in ZEE5’s 2020 web series Mentalhood. Apart from this, she has also appeared as a guest judge on multiple reality TV shows including Super Dancer: Chapter 4, Dance Indian Dance 7, and more.

