Karisma Kapoor Looks Uber Cool In Her Latest Comfy Airport Look; Check Pic

Karisma Kapoor has been a fashion icon since the 90s. And while she may be missing from the screen, she is definitely not giving the right fashion choices a miss. The actress posted a picture of herself in a chick outfit and kicked away our mundane Monday blues.

Karisma Kapoor uploaded a photo on Instagram from the Mumbai airport in which she was seen posing in her casual business wear. The actress looked radiant in the wide-legged grey pants that she fashionably paired with a white T-shirt and black blazer. She chose a black belt, black bag and white sneakers to elevate her look. To add casual and cool vibes to the comfy outfit, the diva added a cap. She also opted for a dark shade of lipstick which added a touch of glam. In the caption of her picture, Karisma wrote, “Mondaying". In case you missed it, take a look at her photo here:

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of her on their feed and took to the comment section showering love on the actress. Many complimented the actress by writing, “Hey Miss Stylish Lolo", “you are looking so beautiful", “Kuch zyada hi nahi ache lag rahe?" and “I want to keep reading all comments in praise of her. She’s my all-time favourite".

Karisma Kapoor is often spotted dishing out major style statements with her sartorial choices. Her Instagram feed is replete with photos oozing elegance in a 6-yard drape, looking ethereal in a lehenga, or looking dapper in casual outfits.

Previously, the actress had uploaded a breathtaking photo of herself from a shoot in a strikingly blue outfit. Karisma donned an electrifying blue coloured gown that featured a thigh-high slit. She opted for a minimalist look as she accessorized herself with golden strappy heels and minimal makeup to keep the focus on the bright gown. Check out the post here:

On the work front, Karisma will be seen in director Abhinay Deo’s web series, Brown. While little is known about the plot of the project, Brown will also see the OTT debut of veteran actress Helen.

