Karisma Kapoor Recalls First Meeting With Govinda Who Told Her She’d Become Big Actress

This week we will see Bollywood’s Jodi no. 1 Karisma Kapoor and Govinda gracing the Holi special episode of India’s Got Talent with their appearance. The duo recreated the iconic Hero No. 1 moment on the stage, as the blockbuster comedy-drama completed 25 years. On Friday, the official Instagram account of Sony TV shared a few short promo clips to give fans glimpses of what is yet to come in the upcoming Holi special episode.

In one of the videos, we can see Karisma, who looked like a diva, confessing that before she joined the film industry, she was a huge Govinda fan. In the second part of the video, we can see Lolo, Govinda, and Badshah grooving after Shilpa Shetty demanded a performance on the superhit song Husnn Hai Suhaana.

The video begins with Karisma saying, “Main ek cheez share karna chahungi, another secret (I want to share another secret)”. To this Badshah, who is sitting next to her, can be heard saying in excitement, “Yes…Yes”. Then Karisma says, “Main Chichi ji (Govinda's nickname) ki bahot badi fan thi. Bahot pehle se hi, of course, jaise hum sab hain. Mujhe yaad hai Khudgarz film release hui thi..(begins singing lines from Aap Ke Aa Jane Se). To mai pagal thi vo gaane ke peeche. Toh I told my mom and dad ki ‘mujhe to Govinda ji se milna hi hai’. That time not ji, only Govinda. Chichi ji mujhse mile. Unhone kaha ki ‘aap heroine banna chahti hain?’ I said ‘yeah shayad’, so he said ‘aap bahot badi heroine banogi’. So I think unhone mujhe tabse blessings diya tha. And fir kisko pata tha ki hum saath me kaam karenge, dance karenge. (I was a big fan of Chichi ji, just like all of us. I remember when Khudgarz was released..(starts singing a line from Khudgarz's song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se). I was crazy about that song and I told my mom and dad that I really want to meet Govinda ji. When Chichi ji met me, he asked 'Do you want to be an actor?' I said yes, maybe. He said, 'You will be one day'. He has been giving me blessings since then. I never thought that we would work together, dance together. Thank you so much to the audience for all the love.”

Later, Badshah, Govinda, and Karisma groove to Coolie No.1's hit song Husnn Hai Suhaana. It appears that both Govinda and Karisma colour coordinated as they had a hint of pink in their outfits. India’s Got Talent is one of the most loved reality shows in the country. The show is being judged by Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashi.

